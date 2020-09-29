Gryffindor-inspired cottage offers Harry Potter fans magical staycation

A cottage in Yorkshire, the United Kingdom (UK) has been transformed to look just like the Gryffindor Common Room, offering Harry Potter fans a magical staycation.

The North Shire in Liverton, a dorm room mimics the common room where Harry and his friends live during their terms at Hogwarts. Rooms decked out in Gryffindor’s house colours, red and gold, have four poster wooden beds for guests to relax on just like the Boy Who Lived and co.

One of the big highlights is the living room area which, just like the Hogwarts hotspot, features a huge stone fireplace and large plush red sofas, ideally for sinking into. Even the bathroom details have been themed around the franchise.

The cottage has a huge stained glass window that was specially commissioned to depict a blonde mermaid, in a passing nod to the scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry slops into the perfects’ ornate bathroom.

Up to six people can sleep in single beds in the cottage that also offers a kitchen area.

Prices start from £50pp a night, based on six people sharing. It can be booked on the North Shire website.

Comments

comments