Dogs are usually considered faithful companion and steadfast friend of a man but this dog in South Africa proved otherwise, befriending a baby giraffe and taking its complete care.

The baby giraffe was abandoned at birth and was brought to a South African orphanage, finding a new friend: the facility’s anti-poaching dog.

A video posted by The Rhino Orphanage shows the week-old giraffe, Jazz, cuddling and nuzzling with watchdog Hunter.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any cuter, sweeter and more heart-warming, this happened.The bond and understanding between Jazz the giraffe and Hunter our AP Belgian Malinois is astonishing.#orphanedgiraffe #savingwildlife #wildliferescue #oddanimalcouples #interspeciesrelationships #animalbonds #malinois #antipoachingdogsMorongwane Game Heritage your little one is in good hands with Hunter Posted by The Rhino Orphanage on Friday, November 22, 2019

In a Facebook post, the orphanage says Hunter has “fallen head over heels” for the giraffe. “He stays in the room all day with Jazz and the carers and doesn’t allow his brother Duke close. So concerned was Hunter about Jazz when he was in a coma that he did not want to eat,” it said.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the centre for help.

Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer causing a friendly bond between them. She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.

The orphanage, however, said that the giraffe would be sent into the wild once he is ready to go.

