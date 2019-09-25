ISLAMABAD: A nine-year-old student was killed outside his school in Islamabad as a security guard, who was cleaning his gun, accidentally fired a shot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, a nine-year-old boy named Saeed got severely injured when the school’s security guard “accidentally” fired a shot while cleaning his gun. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Eyewitnesses say the boy, along with other students, was standing outside his school premises when he was hit by a bullet.

Parents of the deceased staged a protest outside the school along with his body after receiving the autopsy report while family members also questioned why an “untrained” security guard was deployed outside the school.

Police, on the other hand, says that initial investigation has revealed the security guard was trained and the accident may have occurred due to his negligence. A 12-bore pistol was recovered from the security guard’s custody.

