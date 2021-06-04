Gucci is selling a floral kurta for $3,500 and desi Twitter can’t deal!

Big fashion houses drawing inspiration from around the world isn’t exactly something new, but when labels like Gucci start selling a floral kurta for a whopping $3,500, we can’t help but gasp!

The piece was spotted on the Gucci website and immediately struck South Asians as something you can easily find at a local bazaar – save for the plunging neckline. To put it in perspective, the dress, marketed as a ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’, retails for a stunning Rs. 546,248 – the price one would expect to pay for a bridal outfit, not an everyday kameez!

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels… Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces defines a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist,” the description of the piece reads… high fashion, anyone?

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

The dress has effectively started making waves on Twitter too with users sharing a picture of the dress, trying to figure out whether it classifies as cultural appropriation or just a case of inspiration gone haywire! We think it’s a combination of both in the best and worst way possible!

3500$ FOR A KURTA YOU'D PROBABLY GET FOR 500rs WTF GUCCI 😭 pic.twitter.com/6wGfbjNzKc — commit gaylony (@LlN0SAUR) May 31, 2021

“3500$ FOR A KURTA YOU’D PROBABLY GET FOR 500rs,” wrote one user, while another lamented, “Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs (INR)? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks.”

I won't take this even for 100rs lol https://t.co/f8Y1ce08Uj — DANY ♕ ⁷ ls1 / stream butter 💛 (@pinkswans_) June 2, 2021

What do you think of the dress?

