NA Speaker inaugurates ‘Guest House’ at Bacha Khan Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday inaugurated “Mehman Khana” (Guest House) at Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Swabi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The guest house was constructed by KP Social Welfare Department, District Administration, Silani Welfare Trust and Bacha Khan Medical Complex. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Taraqi was also present on the occasion.

It was informed on the occasion that the guest house was having 32 beds while Silani Welfare Trust would provide two time’s free of cost meal to attendants of patients there.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appreciated the initiative and said the government was practically delivering what was committed by the PTI during the election campaigns.

He said the government is committed to stabilize the national economy steer the country on path of development and prosperity.

Later, the chief guest was informed that Rs 114.277 million were spent on construction of the guest house and renovation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Comments

comments