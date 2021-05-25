A man who holds a Guinness World Record for the stretchiest skin can pull his skin to an unbelievable length.

50-year-old Garry Turner who suffers from a disorder of connective tissues that affect his skin, ligaments, and internal organs has turned his rare medical condition into a talent, leaving millions of people worldwide in awe.

He can pull his skin to an unbelievable length due to the medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Turner can stretch the skin on his neck so much that it can almost cover half his face. With this condition, the collagen that usually strengthens skin and determines its elasticity becomes defective. As a result, it can loosen the skin.

Luckily, Garry’s condition is not serious as in many cases, this syndrome has caused the rupture of blood vessels.

He showcased his rare talent to Guinness World Records in front of a studio audience several years ago.

Speaking about his skin back in 2012, Garry had said: “I have always known that my skin was different – as a small child my uncles used to have fun showing their friends,” . “Stretching doesn’t hurt at all. However, other aspects of the syndrome are very painful, e.g. joints.”

He is able to stretch the skin on his stomach to a length of 6.25 cm.

