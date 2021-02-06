Karachi admin all set to clear encroachments along Gujjar Nullah

KARACHI: In a bid to restore Gujjar Nullah to its original shape, the Karachi administration has all set to start an anti-encroachment operation along the nullah from Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the city administration has devised a strategy to raze all the illegal structures built along the Gujjar Nullah during the “grand operation”.

Karachi Central’s deputy commissioner wrote letters to the anti-encroachment cell, police, rangers, officials of SSGC and K-Electric in this regard. The deputy commissioner also sought heavy machinery and security for the grand operation.

Sources said that the original breadth of Gujjar Nala was 210 feet and it will be restored to its original design.

Earlier today, an anti-encroachment operation had commenced in Karachi’s Malir to demolish over 200 illegal farmhouses owned by influential people including political and religious leaders.

Following the orders of the deputy commissioner, an anti-encroachment operation had been started in Malir to demolish over 200 illegal farmhouses under the decision taken on December 11 – 2018 to cancel the 30-year lease on the government land across Sindh.

The farmhouses were reportedly owned by influential people including political, religious leaders and police officers. A farmhouse owned by the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also demolished by the anti-encroachment team.

