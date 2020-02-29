GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, arrested an accused involved in human trafficking in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the FIA apprehended accused namely, Adeel from Gujranwala, who along with his racket comprising his wife, Abdul Rehman and Shumaila, was involved in girls trafficking to Dubai.

“The girls were forced to do illicit work,who were being sent to Dubai under disguise of offering jobs them”, the FIA officials said.

The FIA authorities further said that the group was busted by two girls, who reached back to Pakistan from Dubai. According to the both girls, more than ten girls are stranded in Dubai, currently.

In November, last year, the FIA had claimed to arrest six people including two human traffickers from Islamabad airport.

the FIA had arrested two agents, Talha Shehzad and Jawad Ghani, involved in human trafficking in Islamabad, when they were flying with four people to Qatar via Cambodia, through illegal means.

The suspects were running a fake travel agency under the name of Hareem Travels and shown Sarfaraz, Zeeshan, Noman and Hamid as their servants.

