Gujranwala reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

GUJRANWALA: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujranwala is rapidly increasing as 72 more people have tested positive for the COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to the provincial health department, samples of 901 people were taken in the past 24 hours, out of which 72 were confirmed with the coronavirus. The total number of cases in Gujranwala currently stands at 567.

As many as 63 patients are under treatment at the Civil Hospital out of which 25 are said to be critical, confirmed the health authorities. More than 500 persons are quarantined at their homes.

More than 20 areas of Gujranwala are under smart lockdown amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The administration is strictly enforcing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), deputy commissioner Gujranwala said in a statement.

There is a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Only take-away is allowed at hotels and restaurants. Moreover, schools, cinema halls, parks and shrines are also closed for two weeks.

