Gujranwala’s ‘Hulk’ is a new TikTok star

A wrestler in Gujranwala formerly known as ‘Hulk’ has proved his mettle in the TikTok arena, ARY News reported on Thursday.



Ali Raza Butt gained immense popularity at TikTok after one of his videos doing workouts in the gym went viral and gained three to four million views.

He said after getting a massive response on the first video at TikTok, his interest was developed and he started making more videos for the platform.

Replying to a query, he said having a wrestling family background, he was motivated to join the field and he has been shaping his body for the last six years.

Ali Raza Butt said he usually has 12 eggs with brown bread in the breakfast along with four litres of mlik, then a chicken in the lunch and fish in the evening.

