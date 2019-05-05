Doha-bound aircraft make emergency landing in Multan

KARACHI: A Doha-bound Airbus A-320 aircraft from Multan made an emergency landing at Multan airport following a bird strike on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Gulf Air GF-789 flight was safely landed at Multan airport and all passengers were evacuated following a technical landing made by the aircraft just after taking off.

According to airport officials, the plane received partial damages in its engine during the incident. The plane was grounded and a team of engineers was called for its repair.

The passengers were shifted airport lounge and they will fly again towards their destination after completion of the repair, sources said.

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a citizen has died following cardiac arrest inside the parking area of Peshawar airport.

The deceased person was identified as Nazeer Khan, who was immediately shifted to hospital by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials for medical treatment but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive the heart attack.

According to CAA officials, Mr Khan belongs to Karak, who has arrived in at the airport to receive a passenger coming through Qatar Airways’ flight.

On April 23, an aircraft of a private airline had made an emergency landing on a rough surface near the runway at the Peshawar Airport due to bad weather, however, passengers remained safe.

The pilot demonstrated professionalism to safeguard the lives of passengers and landed the jet safely. Air operations were briefly halted after the landing.

The flight (PK-613) was coming from Sharjah.

