Gulf country raises salary of expatriate workers

Bahrain

Bahrain has announced to raise the minimum salary for expatriates wishing to sponsor their family members, according to foreign media.

The decision was announced by Lieutenant-General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior in Bahrain.

As per the new decision,  the minimum monthly salary requirement for expatriates wishing to sponsor their family members has been increased. The new salary limit will be BD 400. They must also have valid health insurance in Bahrain.

In order to sponsor children who are over the age of 24 or parents, the expatriates’ minimum monthly income must be not less than BD1,000.

Read More: COAS Gen Bajwa bestowed with Bahrain Order

Earlier the minimum monthly salary was BD250.

