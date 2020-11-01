Gulf widens: PML-N Balochistan chief advised to step down

LAHORE: The gulf of differences has widen in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), citing the party sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sources said that party leader Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the statements of Abdul Qadir Baloch,who heads the Balochistan chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with regard to the protest rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

Baloch, has been advised by the party’s senior leadership to step down from the top seat of the PML-N in Balochistan, according to sources.

Jamal Shah Kakar, incumbent provincial General Secretary of the PML-N, who has completed the organizational set up of the party in Balochistan, has been directed by the leadership to look into the organizational matters of the party, sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that Qadir Baloch had decided to resign as Balochistan party president over differences with top leadership of the party.

Sources said that Abdul Qadir Baloch has decided to tender his resignation from the top slot of PML-N Balochistan chapter after the top leadership rejected to invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri in the PDM protest rally.

Sources said that PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected to invite Zehri in the rally as he was not a part of the ongoing movement against the incumbent government. He allegedly said that Zehri is not residing in the country for 2.5 years and he cannot become a part of the PDM power show.

Abdul Qadir Baloch, who became a federal minister and a member of Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, was reportedly apprised by the decision of PML-N central leadership about their rejection to include Sanaullah Zehri in the ongoing anti-government movement, sources added.

