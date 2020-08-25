Gulshan-e-Hadeed receives maximum 105 mm rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday released figures about ongoing rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

Moderate to heavy rain continues to lash Karachi and others parts of Sindh today.

As per details, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

According to the met office Gulshan-e-Hadeed received maximum rainfall of 105 mm, Landhi 46 mm, Faisal Base 13 mm, Jinnah Terminal and Old Airport 11 mm, University Road 08 mm, Masroor Base 07 mm and Saddar 05 mm in the ongoing rainfall.

In other parts of Sindh Mirpur Khas received maximum rainfall of 162 mm, Mithi 135 mm, Hyderabad (City 133 mm and Airport 128 mm), Chhor 111 mm, Badin 109 mm, Tando Jam 93 mm and Thatta 72 mm.

The Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate into Sindh. Under its influence widespread rain and thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in all districts of Sindh from today to Thursday, according to the weather forecast.

The met office has predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province. “More than usual rainfall is expected during the ongoing week,” the federal authority said citing a prediction from the met office.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned of urban flooding in the province, amid heavy rain forecast.

