Gunman arrested outside US Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence

WASHINGTON: Police on Wednesday arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, with a rifle and ammunition recovered from his vehicle.

Citing a spokesperson for Washington’s Metropolitan police, the US media report that officers responded at around 12:12 pm to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.

The suspect named Paul Murray was taken into custody by the police, who was making rounds outside the house of Kamala Harris’s residence with a rifle.

The US vice president was not at her residence when the incident took place.

According to police, he’s been charged with several counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

