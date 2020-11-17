Gusty Siberian winds hit Karachi, signal beginning of Winter

KARACHI: The city on Tuesday receiving Siberian winds from the North or Northeasterly direction, announcing the beginning of cold weather, ARY News reported.

The weather will remain fair with gusty winds, while the nights will be dry and cool, according to the weather report.

Minimum temperature in the city will be 17.5 ºC today and maximum temperature between 28–30 ºCelsius.

The Siberian winds are expected to persist in the city for two to three days, the weather department said in a report.

The mercury likely to be dropped by two degrees Celsius during the ongoing week, according to the weather report.

The winter has stepped in Lahore and other districts of Punjab after the first winter rainfall. The mercury has while dropped after the rainfall, it has also decreased the threat of smog, which engulfs Punjab in the beginning of the winter and disturbs normal life.

An intense cold weather has covered the northern and mountainous areas after a spell of rain and snowfall. The mercury has dropped to minus three in Kalam, minus two in Malam Jabba and minus one at Gupis and Bagrote, said the weather department.

The mercury has also dropped below the freezing point in different areas of the northern Balochistan with minus six temperature at Kalat and minus two at Balochistan’s chief town Quetta.

