Govt informs SHC about enactment of law on Gutka ban

KARACHI: The government informed Sindh High Court (SHC) that a legislation regarding ban on Gutka and other harmful substances has become a law, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The counsel of the government of Sindh submitted a report to the effect in the court.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard petition against making and selling gutka and other harmful substances.

The bench while ordering a continued crackdown against the sale and use of Gutka and other harmful substances, said that after enactment of the law the complaints on the matter should go to a trial court.

All cases will now be filed under the new law, the bench ruled. A petition with regard to lack of enforcement of the law could be filed in the high court, the justice said.

Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate had filed the petition in the high court on behalf of petitioner Naseem Haider, who was died of mouth cancer during proceedings of the case in the high court.

After his death, Naseem Haider’s sister had informed the bench that her two brothers died painful deaths due to use of Gutka and pleaded for a complete ban over the harmful substance.

The court had directed the government in previous hearing to submit its final report over the legislation on March 03 (today).

Gutka is a preparation of chewing tobacco made of crushed areca nut, tobacco, catechu, paraffin wax, slaked lime and sweet or savory flavourings.

Comments

comments