SHC informed of petitioner’s death in Gutka case hearing

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Monday that the petitioner seeking ban on Gutka and other harmful substances has died, ARY News reported.

Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate, the petitioner’s counsel, informed the high court bench that petitioner Naseem Haider died of mouth cancer and his mother and sister have appeared in the court.

Naseem Haider’s sister informed the bench that her two brothers died painful deaths due to use of Gutka and pleaded for a complete ban over the harmful substance.

A division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard petition against making and selling gutka and other harmful substances.

“Why the legislation didn’t pass so far,” the court asked the government representative. “The bill has been sent to Governor of Sindh after its approval by the provincial cabinet,” the government official replied.

The drive against Gutka, Mainpuri, Mava and other harmful substances has slowed down in the city, the court observed. The bench ordered for a vigorous operation against the sale and use of Gutka and other substances in Karachi.

Gutka being sold and factories making the substance running in Jodia Bazaar of the city, petitioner’s counsel said.

Police department in its report claimed that a crackdown has been launched against Gutka across the province.

The bench ordered the I.G. Police to speed up the operation against the sale and use of Gutka and other substances and the court should be informed in the next hearing about the number of raids and cases registered against the offenders.

The court also ordered the Rangers to extend helping hand to police in crackdown against the sale of Gutka.

The court directed the government to submit its final report over the legislation in next hearing of the case as further hearing adjourned till March 03.

