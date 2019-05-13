KARACHI: Funeral prayer of Special Service Group (SSG) commando of Pakistan Navy Muhammad Abbas Khan was offered in Karachi and his burial rites were held at his native town, Haripur, ARY News reported on Monday.

Abbas Khan had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while valiantly fighting the terrorists during counter terrorism operation at PC Gwadar hotel on Saturday.

The funeral was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Navy’s Senior officers including the commander coast, the commander Karachi, the commander Pakistan Fleet and the commander Logistics in Karachi on May 12.

Read More: Gwadar attack: Funeral prayers of martyred security guards offered

Later, the burial rites of Abbas Khan Shaheed of SSG (Navy), were held and the Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours. A contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour to Shaheed Abbas Khan and floral wreath was placed on his grave on behalf of the chief of the naval staff. Senior Officers from Naval Headquarters and Northern Command were also present on this occasion.

In his message, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid tribute to Shuhada and to their families, he said that great sacrifices of Shuhada for national defence and counter terrorism in the country were highly praiseworthy.

Besides, Pakistan Navy senior officials and men, personnel of sister services, relatives and a large number of people also attended the funeral and the burial rites.

Earlier on May 11, three terrorists had stormed a five star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan province. A clearance operation by the security forces resulted in safe evacuation of all the guests in the establishment.

