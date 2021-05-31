Gwadar fisherman turns millionaire overnight as he catches rare croaker fish

Luck was on a Balochistan fisherman’s side when he caught a rare sowa (croaker) fish off the coast of Jiwani, which was sold for a hefty sum of Rs8.6 million.

The rare croaker fish weighed 48 kilogrammes.

It was sold in the Jiwani fish market on Sunday at a cost of Rs150,000 per kg.

The Deputy Director of Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem confirmed that a fisherman named Waheed Baloch, hailing from Gwadar’s Pishukan village and a resident of Koh-e-Sar Bazar has become a millionaire overnight.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding.

The demand for the large croaker fish was very high in Europe and China.

A fisherman called Abdul Haq had caught a croaker fish a few days ago and that was sold for Rs780,000.

