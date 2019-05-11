GWADAR: Several armed terrorists have stormed a five star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan province and a clearance operation by the security forces is currently underway, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News correspondent Mustafa Khan Tareen, the militants stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar. Heavy contingents of police and security forces soon reached the area and started an operation.

Firing is being exchanged between security forces and the militants, whose number is being put at three by the security officials.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces have cordoned-off the area and the terrorists have been confined to one place.

It also said a hotel security guard had embraced martyrdom during a clash between the hotel security and the terrorists.

Reports say the terrorists may have rocket launchers and may be wearing suicide jackets. Police say as many as 10 blasts were heard from inside the hotel.

‘Guests safely evacuated’

Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi told ARY News that all the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel were safely evacuated and the forces had started an operation to counter terrorists within the building.

Buledi further said there was no prior threat alert for today’s incident. He said the details would be shared with the media once the operation is over.

Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Lango said there were reports of some casualties, however, none of the injured were foreigners.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they arrive.

