ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Gwadar Port has been made operational for the Afghan Transit Trade, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Announcing the positive development via his twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood said the Gwadar Port has been operationalized for Afghan Transit Trade under APTTA 2010.

The adviser said that that the move fulfills long standing request of the business community and the shipping industry of the country and it will also pave the way for generating business opportunities & employment both in Gwadar and along the highways.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had opened its border crossing with Afghanistan for the revival of trade activities on the request of Afghan government.

The trade activities were restored after 40 days closure of the border due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The border crossing had been opened on the request of the Afghan authorities as a good-will gesture from Islamabad.

