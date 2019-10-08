Gwadar is rapidly developing, says Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said work at various projects in Gwadar is underway at a fast pace to develop the port city to an international standard.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, here today, he said now the Chinese companies will set up industries in Gwadar, as an airport is also being constructed in the area.

“It will be an international airport with world-class facilities for passengers and cargo handling”, he continued.

Zaidi said a plant to treat hard water for human consumption is also being established. It will process five hundred thousand gallons of water.

The minister also added a 300-megawatt coal-powered plant is also being set up in Gwadar.

Read more: China to set up industries in Gwadar in next phase of CPEC: ambassador

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

The CPEC Authority ordinance has come into force across the country.

It aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC related activities, finding new drivers of growth, unlocking the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

Comments

comments