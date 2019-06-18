Gwadar to be transformed into a developed, smart city: Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that Gwadar would be transformed into a developed and smart port city of international standards with effective urban strategies.

Chairing the Steering Committee meeting on Gwadar smart port city master plan in Islamabad, Bakhtiar said that a robust policy was being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.

According to the statement issued from the ministry, Bakhtiar emphasized that

The minister appreciated the work done by Fourth Harbor Design Institute (FHDI) on Gwadar Master Plan noting that earlier recommendations made on land use and policy framework had been incorporated in the proposed plan.

He expressed optimism that the master plan would be finalized soon which would then be submitted to cabinet for its final approval. Bakhtiar said, “Gwadar port has the potential to improve socio-economic lives of people of the city and Balochistan at large which will connect the region’s land and maritime route thereby benefiting the entire region.”

The minister underlined that Gwadar master plan was a major milestone towards achieving an inclusive and sustainable development of the coastal city.

He said that rights of the local population would be protected and they would be facilitated in every possible manner enabling them to reap benefits from the development of Gwadar.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, DG FWO Major General Inam Haider Malik, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy Mr. Zhao Li Jian, members Planning Commission and others were present in the meeting.

