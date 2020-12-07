Hafeez Shaikh directs provinces to control prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday directed the provinces to control the prices of essential food items, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee through video link in Islamabad today, Hafeez Shaikh asked the province to take strict action against the hoarders and profiteers to maintain stability in prices of the food items across the country.

Expressing his satisfaction over the recent decline in prices of essential items, he directed the logistics committee to apprise him of the supply of wheat and sugar in the country on regular basis.

On the occasion, Hafeez Shaikh assured his full cooperation in resolving the difficulties in the provision of wheat and sugar wherever it is needed.

The meeting was told that the supply of sugar across the country has increased and its price is showing a consistent decrease.

Read More: PM Imran Khan approves measures to control rising commodities’ prices

Earlier on October 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country.

The meeting headed by the prime minister had mulled over measures to reduces prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting had been attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries.

Comments

comments