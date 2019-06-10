ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday reiterated that difficult decisions will have to be made in order to bring deteriorated economic situation under control, ARY News reported.

The finance adviser, while presenting Economic Survey Report in a press conference, suggested to control imports first in order to make improvements in the national economy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Duty on imports is being increased,” Shaikh announced.

While detailing on financial aid, the adviser said that financial assistance of $9.2 billion was received by the present government. He added that a bailout package worth more than $6 billion is being taken from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He, however, clarified that the country cannot be made a prosper state through foreign assistance.

Read More: PM Imran approves proposals for budget 2019-20

Shaikh blamed previous governments for destroying national institutions. “We are bound to pay Rs2900 billion in term of interest against the loans taken by the past governments,” he added.

“Previous governments had acquired Rs31,000 billion and no hike was made in export rate during last five years. The loans worth $100 billion from other sources had been taken during previous tenures.”

The adviser said that the national currency is facing pressure due to loans.

He presented further statistics before the media, saying that the reserves of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shrink to $9 billion from $18 billion.

He added that the trade deficit had reached to $32 billion during the previous government and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had spent Rs2300 billion in its last year.

Read More: Budget 2019-20: PM wants Punjab govt to adopt austerity measures

“We should think for the reasons behind the current economic situation of the country,” Shaikh added.

He said that the past governments had completely neglected measures to increase exports nor any attention was given on national resources.

The adviser added, “The country is facing dual deficit this time and it is inevitable to come out of it.”

The economic survey, presented by the finance adviser, came before the announcement of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 on June 11 (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting of his economic team approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The prime minister directed his team to ensure minimum burden on the poor class of the society. He also urged the officials to prepare a people-friendly budget, which also ensure economic stability of the country.

Comments

comments