ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday the incumbent government’s structural reforms to resuscitate the national economy are getting international recognition.

“Government’s structural reforms getting international recognition, Pakistan emerges among top 10 improvers globally in Ease of Doing Business,” he tweeted.

“The country’s ranking improved by 28 positions to 108 from 136 last year, an unprecedented rise in World Bank’s EODB ranking.”

Pakistan climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain 108th position. The country has also secured a place among the top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, an annual report released on Thursday quoted as saying.

The economies with notable reforms in Doing Business 2020 are Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India, and Nigeria, according to the report.

