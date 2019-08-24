Hafeez Shaikh calls on PM Imran, discusses economic roadmap

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh along with his team called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss economic roadmap on Saturday, ARY News reported

Current economic situation of the country, roadmap to boost economy, economic reforms, investment and other economy-related issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

The economic team also apprised the prime minister about the steps which they had taken to boost business activities, restoration of investors’ confidence and ease of doing business in the country.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, Hafeez Shaikhs said that PM Imran directed the economic team to monitor all the mega projects to ensure transparency. He said that the projects would bear fruits soon.

The adviser said that the federal government had allocated Rs950bn for development projects and Rs192bn for vulnerable segments of the society. He said that they decided to execute all uplift projects on fast track. Shaikhs said that performance of different ministries was also discussed in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and other members of the economic team were present in the meeting.

Read More: Pakistan’s economy policy gains remarkable results in a year: Sina Finance

Earlier in the day, the economic policy of Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had achieved remarkable results during the last one year, one of the largest financial news portals in China, Sina Finance had said in its report.

The report showed that the Pakistani economy had emerged from the crisis in the past year and had gradually stabilized, the Chinese news portal had commented over a report released by the government of Pakistan recently on completion of its first year.

The positive trend of the economic policy was significant Sina Finance report had said.

Comments

comments