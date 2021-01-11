Hafeez Sheikh asks provinces to monitor food items prices

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure the provision of basic food items at affordable prices across Pakistan, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday asked the provincial governments to continue the momentum of strict price monitoring, ARY News reported.

Hafeez Sheikh said this was chairing a meeting of the national price monitoring committee in Islamabad today.

The committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar, eggs and edible oil. Secretary Finance briefed NPMC that prices of wheat and eggs have registered downward trend due to coordinated and consolidated efforts of the Provincial governments.

Briefing the committee about existing wheat stock in the country, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam assured that all possible measures will be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat at affordable prices.

Earlier on January 4, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had chaired the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) here in Islamabad.

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) had reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar and edible oil. The finance secretary had briefed about the decline in the Consumer Price Index recorded at 8% in December 2020 as compared to 12.6% in December 2019 as a positive outcome of vigilant monitoring under NPMC on regular basis.

