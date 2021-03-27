Hafiz Hussain demands election in JUI after cessation of factions

PESHAWAR: JUI’s estranged leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Saturday called for elections in the party after cessation of all factions within the party ranks, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Hussain was addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the JUI’s contact office in Peshawar.

“An effort was made to transform the JUI into a family party by trying to harm those following the ideology of the party,” Hussain Ahmed further said.

“We want cessation of all factions within the party and conducting party election,” he said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should restore the constitution of the party forthwith,” Hafiz Hussain said.

“The PDM’s situation has come to the fore after yesterday’s developments. Have mercy on our party with return of the focus towards Jamiat,” Hafiz Hussain said.

“The PDM used the students of madrasahs as a tissue paper,” he said.

“All parties demand elections but none of them talks on the elections within the party,” veteran leader said.

