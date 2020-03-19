Hajj 2020: Preparations underway as per routine, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said preparations for Hajj 2020 are underway as per routine, ARY News reported.

“The government of Pakistan is in contact with the Saudi government for Hajj 2020”, the minister said in his statement issued here from Islamabad, today.

He said all the pilgrims have been informed about suspension about awareness programme as public gatherings are banned due to coronavirus outbreak.

Noorul Haq Qadri said Hajj pilgrims are being given awareness about rituals via social media amid coronavirus threat.

The minister appreciated the role of religious leaders and appealed them to increase more awareness about hygiene and healthy behaviors among nationals to keep the virus at bay.

He said, ”The religious leaders can play an important role to spread awareness regarding Covid-19, adding, it is appreciable that religious leaders are cooperating with the government and following its advisories regarding religious gatherings and daily prayers.”

He further said spreading the Islamic message of cleanliness being half the faith needed to be spread.

He said that frequent hand washing should be encouraged by everyone and social gatherings should be avoided under the present circumstances.

