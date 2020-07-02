ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday initiated the process of refunding payment to applicants who had registered themselves for Hajj 2020 under the government scheme.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, the funds are being doled out through the designated bank branches across the country.

All successful Hajj applicants of the government scheme are being informed about payment of their amount via mobile phone messages.

Read More: Hajj pilgrims likely to be limited to 1,000 this year

The ministry decided to refund the government Hajj scheme charges following the Saudi government’s decision to exclude pilgrims outside of the kingdom from performing Hajj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, on June 23, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten had telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Pir Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri and formally conveyed the kingdom’s decision of holding Hajj with very limited pilgrims this year.

Read More: Saudi Arabia announces decision on Hajj 2020

Noorul Haq Qadri in a Twitter statement said that the Saudi government will allow only its citizens and Iqama holders to perform the annual ritual of Hajj this year due to the coronavirus fears.

Comments

comments