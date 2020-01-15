Hajj expenses to rise to Rs 500,000 in year 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pilgrims to Makkah may be required to pay more than Rs 500,000 in the year 2020 for Hajj, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter, said the religious ministry has sent its recommendations in the Hajj police 2020 to the formulation committee.

After passage from the formulation committee, the policy will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting for the approval.

The committee had several meetings but failed to reach any consensus, sources said.

Last year, the Pilgrims had paid up to Rs 420,000 for Hajj.

Well-placed sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs informed ARY News that the government was trying to secure a subsidy of up to Rs 40,000 per person on Hajj expenses, which if approved, would cap the costs at Rs 380,000.

In 2018, the Hajj expenses for northern and southern regions of Pakistan were Rs. 280,000 and Rs. 270,000 respectively, whereas Rs. 13,050 were separately charged for the animal sacrifice.

In December 2018, Saudi Arabia had increased quota of Pakistani pilgrims for 2019’s Hajj by 5,000.

