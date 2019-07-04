Pre-Hajj operation kicks off from Lahore

LAHORE: Pre-Hajj operation on Thursday kicked-off as the first flight carrying 214 passengers has left for Madina Munawara from the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flight of private airlines departed at 4:45 am on Thursday morning.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan see off the pilgrims at the airport, along with Director Hajj, Rehan Abbass.

Talking to the newsmen on the occasion, the minister thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for ensuring the best facilities for the pilgrims.

“The government of Pakistan will provide every possible facility to the pilgrims going to KSA to perform the religious ritual of Hajj”, he added.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its pre-Hajj operation from Friday, and it will continue till August 5.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was told that the PIA has planned a total of 294 flights for intending pilgrims. The post-Hajj flight operation will commence from August 17 to September 14 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is appreciable that PIA is starting direct Hajj flights from Quetta this year for the first time.

He said counters have been established by Saudi Immigration Team at Islamabad Airport under Road to Makkah project.

