Hajj pilgrims being provided best medical facilities, says minister

MADINA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the best possible medical facilities have been made available to Hajj pilgrims.

He said this while inspecting the Hajj Medical Mission Medina on Saturday.

The minister interacted with the pilgrims getting treatment at the facility and inquired after their health.

The patients expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities to cater to the health needs of the Hujjaj.

Qadri visited different sections, including dental department, laboratory, and pharmacy, of the health facility at Medina.

Director Medina Tariq Rehmani and Head Medical Mission Medina Dr Arif Zaidi briefed the minister about various services being extended to pilgrims at the facility.

