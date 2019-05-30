Hajj quota: Second balloting for unsuccessful applicants on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs will conduct second balloting to distribute additional 9,474 quota among the unsuccessful applicants of government’s hajj scheme on Monday (June 3).

A spokesman of the ministry in a statement said this quota will be allocated to the remaining applicants of Government Hajj Scheme, who were declared unsuccessful in recent balloting.

The second balloting was earlier scheduled on May 20 but was later postponed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Saudi government had given additional quota of 16,000 to Pakistan.

The applicants who had withdrawn their money would also be included in this balloting. The selected pilgrims would then be given four days to submit their money.

New applications will not be entertained in the second balloting, the sources said.

Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board has established a dedicated helpline service to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

