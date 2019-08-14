Hajj rituals conclude in Makkah

MAKKAH: Five-day Hajj rituals have concluded in Makkah as 25,00,000 pilgrims performed Hajj this year.

Radio Pakistan reported that on the last day, pilgrims performed the ritual of throwing seven pebbles each on three pillars resembling the Devils.

Then they left Mina before sunset and returned to their residential buildings, after spending two nights there.

Out of 2500,000, a total of 200,000 pilgrims from Pakistan performed Hajj this year.

The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had successfully concluded its pre-Hajj flight operations across the country on August 6.

According to PIA statistics, 82,300 Hajj pilgrims have safely reached Saudi Arabia through its 292 flights. The national flag-carrier has made history by facilitating Pakistani pilgrims without acquiring a single aircraft on lease for the flight operations.

PIA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in his statement that the pilgrims were provided travel facilities from 10 spots this year which was a difficult task for the administrative.

