Ali Zaidi hints at launching ship service for Hajj pilgrims

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs on Wednesday hinted to run a ship service to provide economical transport to pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah.

“Ferry and passenger ship services require a NOC from the Ministry of Defence as we have applied once again for the service and included Jeddah, Basra, Oman for the destination to make it feasible,” said Ali Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs while talking in ARY News program Bakhabar Savera.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that through Ferry services, Hajj, Umrah and pilgrimages to Middle Eastern countries can become economical, adding that the government has planned to welcome the private sector to operate such services.

Ali Zaidi also announced to start an additional service for the devotees going to Iraq.

On December 20, Ali Haider Zaidi said that he has recommended registration of ships by 2030. Ali Zaidi, in his latest statement to media, revealed that the ministry is going to make major announcements in its new shipping policy.

He expressed hopes that the shipping industry will play an important role in the development of Pakistan. The minister said that he has recommended for registration of ships which would be exempted from sales tax and customs duty.

Comments

comments