KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has compiled its final report on a probe into encroachment charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, reported ARY News.

Reacting to the development, the PTI leader challenged Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah who, he said, controls the department, to prove charges against him. He alleged the Sindh government wants to muzzle his voice.

He said the provincial government is trying to politicise the issue, which is uncalled for.

The ACE has forwarded its report to the competent authority, seeking approval to apprehend the PTI leader.

It alleged the PTI leader encroached upon billions of rupees worth of state land where fake housing schemes and other projects were launched in cahoots with officials of the Sehwan Development Authority and the revenue department.

The report said the department unearthed a network of fake housing societies launched by Karachi Golf City Properties – a group of firms owned by Palm Group of Companies. Haleem Adil Shaikh is said to be the chairperson of the group.

After a detailed investigation, it transpired that government land was shown as privately-owned land by forging documents, the department said, adding the schemes were launched by a person namely Tariq Qureshi – alleged frontman of the PTI leader.

These housing schemes included Palm Dreams, Dream Villas, Dream Farm Houses, Golf Community, Walk-up Apartments, Karachi Hills, Sehwan Hills, the ACE said.

