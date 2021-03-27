KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has been released, after his bail was approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted bail to Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases of rioting and terrorism.

The court had ordered the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs. two lac for each case.

Talking to the media after being released from jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said the provincial government’s political revenge has been exposed in front of all.

The Sindh opposition had been imprisoned for one and a half months in multiple cases including interference in official affairs, insurrection and aerial firing.

Read more: SHC grants Haleem Adil Shaikh bail in cases of rioting, violence

One of the two cases pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other was related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

Comments

comments