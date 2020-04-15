KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the federal government was making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times amid the pandemic.

Talking to PTI’s Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of the Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that together we will fight against the deadly virus.

He said that the Ehsaas Cash Emergency program is being run in the most transparent manner and on merit whilst rising above political affiliations.

In addition to coronavirus, coping with poverty is another big challenge, he added.

The prime minister said that the cooperation of philanthropists is also required to provide relief to the weak and poor segments of the society.

He said the political leadership should play its role to motivate the philanthropists to reach out the deserving families.

Comments

comments