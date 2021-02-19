‘How snake appeared in Haleem Adil Sheikh’s cell’, AIG seeks report
KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has sought a report from the authorities regarding the appearance of a poisonous snake in the cell of Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, where he is kept on the court orders.
AIG Memon telephoned DIG CIA Arif Hanif and inquired after the matter. The Karachi police chief ordered Arif Hanif to investigate the matter that how a poisonous snake appeared in Sheikh’s cell and submit the report at earliest.
Earlier in the day, Muhammad Ali Baloch, a spokesman for the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, said “A poisonous snake turned out in the room of Haleem Adil Sheikh which was pinpointed by a servant who went there to deliver breakfast.”
After seeing the snake, Sheikh killed it.” Baloch said the presence of the snake in Haleem Adil Sheikh’s room put a question mark on the police performance.
“Conspiracies are being hatched against Sheikh as police have become a slave to the Pakistan People’s Party,” he alleged.