‘How snake appeared in Haleem Adil Sheikh’s cell’, AIG seeks report

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has sought a report from the authorities regarding the appearance of a poisonous snake in the cell of Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, where he is kept on the court orders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AIG Memon telephoned DIG CIA Arif Hanif and inquired after the matter. The Karachi police chief ordered Arif Hanif to investigate the matter that how a poisonous snake appeared in Sheikh’s cell and submit the report at earliest.

Earlier in the day, Muhammad Ali Baloch, a spokesman for the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, said “A poisonous snake turned out in the room of Haleem Adil Sheikh which was pinpointed by a servant who went there to deliver breakfast.”

After seeing the snake, Sheikh killed it.” Baloch said the presence of the snake in Haleem Adil Sheikh’s room put a question mark on the police performance.

“Conspiracies are being hatched against Sheikh as police have become a slave to the Pakistan People’s Party,” he alleged.

Comments

comments