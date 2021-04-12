PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to rank of Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to the rank of Air Marshal.

According to a PAF spokesperson, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988 and commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff.

Presently, he is serving as Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (military).

Earlier on April 9, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had presided a promotion board’s meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to approve the elevation of officers from Brigadier rank to Major General.

According to the ISPR, those promoted include Brigadier Sheharyar Parvez Butt, Brigadier Omar Maqbool, Brigadier Muhammad Asim Khan, Brigadier Ghulam Muhammad, Brigadier Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, Brigadier Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Brigadier Muhammad Imtanan Babar, Brigadier Abdul Sami, Brigadier Umar Ahmad Shah, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, Brigadier Muhammad Farhan Yousaf, Brigadier Muneer Ud Din, Brigadier Muhammad Irfan Khan, Brigadier Noor Wali Khan and Brigadier Kamal Anwar Chaudhry.

