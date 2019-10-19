Hammad Azhar says Pakistan to come out of FATF’s grey list in February 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that Pakistan had targeted to complete all items on its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan till February 2020, ARY News reported.

Pakistan will come out of grey to white List by the given deadline, Azhar said in his tweet, here today.

Pakistan has targeted to complete all items on its FATF action plan and InshAllah upgrade from the grey list to the white list of FATF in 2020.

A coordinated effort from all Regulators, LEAs, Federal and Provincial Govt Depts is already underway in this regards. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 18, 2019

The minister said FATF had noted progress already achieved by Pakistan during the last one year and especially in the last 4 months.

However, he added that more work was needed to be done as they country’s action plan was perhaps the most ambitious and challenging ever handed out to any country.

It may be noted that, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday (yesterday), had formally announced on that Pakistan will remain on its grey list till February 2020.

“Since June 2018, when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terror financing (CTF) regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies, Pakistan has made progress towards improving its AML/CFT regime, including the recent development of its money laundering / terror financing risk assessment,” the FATF had conceded.

