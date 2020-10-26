Web Analytics
Stock rally, rupee appreciation point to ‘positive economic sentiment’: minister

Hammad Azhar Economy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tweeted on Monday that a rally in shares on the stock market, the appreciation of the rupee, and strong growth in industrial sectors point towards a positive economic sentiment in the country.

He said tax revenues are also rising and the country’s current account is also in surplus.

Read: Pakistan defeats Indian malice, escapes blacklist as watchdog acknowledges progress

In a tweet on October 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “We are headed in the right direction finally.”

He said the country’s current account balance posted a surplus of $73 million during September, bringing surplus for the first quarter of the current fiscal year to $792 million as compared to $1,492 million deficit recorded during last year’s corresponding year.

Read More: COVID-19 turned economic surpluses upside down: Finance advisor told WB

The prime minister said exports also saw a 29 per cent increase besides remittances growing 9 per cent over the previous month.

