ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar, said on Tuesday that the federal government has prepared a list of industries and traders after holding consultation with provinces to resume supplies of essential commodities across the country, ARY News reported.

Hammad Azhar made the statement while addressing a press conference along with Asad Umar and Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad today.

He said that the federal cabinet has approved economic relief package to counter the impact of ongoing crisis due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Azhar added that the government has finalised its strategy to reach to the 12 million deserving families to provide them relief in a difficult time.

Read: NCC to announce lockdown strategy to fight COVID-19: Asad Umar

“Prices of petroleum products were reduced and special directives were issued regarding the electricity and gas bills. We have to ensure production and supplies of essential commodities to the nationals.

“The federal government has prepared a list of industries, wholesalers and retailers for production and supply of essential goods. The list was finalised after consulting provinces. The industries and traders will be allowed to run their units.”

“Labourers are facing difficulties to reach to mills while the Sindh government is working to end this issue.”

The minister added that consultations were underway to resolve issues in supplying imported goods and maintaining the purchasing power across the country.

