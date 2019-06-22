Disclosed assets not to be used as evidence in courts: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said on Saturday that the disclosed assets under the new tax amnesty scheme will not be used as evidence against an individual in courts, ARY News reported.

Hammad Azhar made the remarks while speaking exclusively to ARY News’ special transmission to highlight benefits of the government’s tax amnesty scheme titled ‘Tax Do Pakistan Ki Khatir’.

The state minister detailed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government presented the scheme for benami properties. He added that the people who have failed to receive its benefits will be jailed for seven years and their properties will be seized after the expiry of deadline on June 30.

“Concerned authorities have uploaded complete data on website with assistance of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Customs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). We have requested NADRA administration to reduce its fees,” said Azhar.

While highlighting the existence of the amnesty programmes in other countries, he said that such schemes are also brought around the globe.

He said, “All four provinces are coordinating the Centre. Nationals are giving very positive response to the government [after the scheme]. Moreover, lawyers and chartered accountants are now saying that they are having a lot of burden of work.”

Azhar told ARY News that no action was taken against the people who had not disclosed their assets after the previous amnesty scheme. He said that the authorities have carefully collected data and names this time.

“There are some people residing in Dubai who had disclosed their assets in previous amnesty scheme. If the people, who have disclosed their assets, receive notice then they will only have to show their papers.”

While answering a question, he said that restaurants come under the services’ sector. Azhar announced that a real cash counter will be placed inside every restaurant which would be connected with a camera linked with FBR database.

“We are trying our best to provide special facilities for the taxpayers. We will go behind non-filers with full force.”

Azhar unveiled future plans, saying that the government will bring a fixed tax policy for small-scale traders in Islamabad.

“The government has started an online system for increasing the sales tax net. Earlier, the process of registration of sales tax was manual.”

“However, the same tax regulations will not be effective for the nationals who are sending money to Pakistan.”

He said that the people will not be bound to visit FBR office if an online system exists. The government is willing to make all solutions ‘online’ and formulation of an easy spreadsheet.

He advised nationals to disclose case and gold, saying that it is mandatory to submit your cash in a banking system for 30 days and reveal gold if it’s present in large quantity.

A Pakistani national from Saudi Arabia, Mrs Abid, asked a question regarding her property purchased in Pakistan through a bank. Azhar answered her that the purchaser will have to disclose actual price of the property in the government’s records.

A resident of Lahore, Shahid Hussain, complained that he can easily submit fees in the United States from Pakistan but the facility is not present in the country. Azhar said that the nationals will become a filer through their smartphones now.

Irfan, who is residing in Germany, asked the government officials to detail facilities being given to the businessmen if they showed willingness to bring business from a foreign country.

Azhar said that the government is bringing a new era for making business easier here in the country. He added that the businesspersons will be given one-window facility. He said that the nationals will now get the same facility like the US for grabbing information through a helpline 051-111-772-772.

