Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has a huge fan following and has this habit of making all sorts of announcements on his widely followed Twitter and Facebook pages.

The actor, who recently married actress Naimal Khawar, wrote something on his Facebook and Twitter profile which has many of his fans making guesses about what the Pyare Afzal actor might be doing next.

“A journey of more than a decade comes to an end. I have a very important announcement to make at the end of this month. Will hope my voice reaches many. Will be off social media till the end of October,” Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote on his social media accounts.

His fans soon started commenting, making wild guesses about what Hamza Ali Abbasi might be doing next.

The guesses range from his decision to “leave” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or quitting showbiz or social media altogether.

“So, you are leaving showbiz industry, I got these vibes coming from you far earlier. More power to you, may you succeed in whatever you do in life. Stay Blessed!,” wrote one fan.

One of his fans went emotional and pleaded him not to quit social media and show biz by writing “Tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi naa jao!!!” with sad emoticons.

