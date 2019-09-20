Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal are holidaying in northern areas

Newly-wedded celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar took off to Pakistan’s northern areas to explore its beauty.

The couple headed off to Nathiagali for their first holiday after tying the knot last month.

Nathiagali is a mountain resort town or hill station in Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

In pictures that surfaced on social media, the duo seems to be enjoying their holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal posted mesmerising photos from Nathiagali.

Earlier, the 25-year-old artist shared a picture with her husband from the time when things were ‘platonic’ and she had no idea that the friendship will turn into a life-long commitment.

“Back when things were so “platonic”. Little did I know I was standing next to my future husband and the Love of my life♥️,” reads her caption.

The couple got married in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

