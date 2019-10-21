Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal are in Spain for their honeymoon

Hamza, Naimal, Honeymoon

The newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar jetted off to Barcelona, Spain for their second honeymoon.

The couple’s getaway pictures are doing rounds on social media. Former actress Naimal has kept her fans updated by sharing glimpses from the trip on Instagram.

She shared a loved up photo with her husband and captioned it “My world” followed by a heart emoji.

My world ♥️

The 25-year-old artist also posed for photos and Hamza did a decent job with photography.

📸 @realhamzaaliabbasi

From enjoying scenic views to eating out to snorkelling together and enjoying romantic beach walks, the duo seem to be spending quality time together.

Healthy breakfast with a view

Breakfast with a view 🍉🍇

Scenic beauty

I could stare at this deep blue sea forever 🌊

Beach walks

🌊♾

Couples who snorkel together, stay together

Those who snorkel together stay together 🐬🐟🐙

Earlier, the couple went for their first honeymoon to Nathiagali in September. They tied the knot in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad.

Before travelling, the Waar actor shared on Twitter that he will be making an ‘important announcement’ soon. He also said he will be away from social media for a while.

